NDA Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu to visit Jharkhand today

The JMM, which has not yet cleared its stand on support to a candidate during upcoming presidential polls will take a decision on it this week, a JMM official said.

BJP state president Deepak Prakash told PTI, "The NDA Presidential candidate is supposed to arrive at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport around 11 am and she will return back to New Delhi around 4.30pm."

Murmu will address a meeting of NDA legislators and parliamentarians. Top BJP leaders including Rajya Sabha MP Deepak Prakash, former chief minister Babulal Marandi, national vice president Raghubar Das and Union Ministers including Arjun Munda and Annapurna Devi will attend the meeting. Besides, AJSU chief will also be present in the meeting. The Presidential election will be held on July 18.

NDA nominee Murmu and joint opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha are the only two left in the race for the president's office after the last day for the withdrawal of nomination ended on Saturday.

While Murmu who hails from Odisha is a Santhal, a tribe well represented in Jharkhand, Sinha is a son of the soil for the state as his home is in Hazaribagh. With several regional parties including the BJD, BSP and SAD extending their support to Murmu, the numbers are stacked in favour of the NDA nominee who is expected to win the polls comfortably.