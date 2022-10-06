NCW chief slams Cong leader over his comment on President Murmu

Sharma took to Twitter and wrote, "Highly objectionable statement against the Supreme power of the country and a woman who with her sheer hard work reached at this position.

@Dr_Uditraj must apologise for his derogatory and insulting statement. @NCWIndia is sending him a notice."

She also said that his statement is not just against a woman but a constitutional head of govt.

"His statement is not just against a woman but a constitutional head of govt. Has she been targeted because she is a woman? Comments made are condemnable, have issued notice. The derogatory language used is shameful," ANI reported Sharma as saying.

Udit Raj had tweeted on President Murmu's statement on salt produced in Gujarat. He had said, "no country should get a President like Draupadi Murmu ji."

During her visit to Gujarat recently, she had said that Gujarat produced 76 per cent of the country's salt and that the salt produced in the state is consumed by all Indians.

However, the Congress leader on Thursday said that the statement was his personal views and had nothing to do with the party.

The BJP also assailed the Congress party over the statement on President Murmu.