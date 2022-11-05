NCP supremo Sharad Pawar slams Modi, says PM should focus more on weakening economy

Mumbai, Nov 05: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying a PM should be broad-minded and have a vision for inclusive development while advising him to focus on the economy.

"A Prime Minister has to have a vision for the inclusive development of all and be broad-minded but unfortunately it doesn't appear to be so. The PM should focus more on (reviving) the weakening economy and bringing down inflation," PTI quoted him as saying.

The NCP supremo, who has been undergoing treatment in a Mumbai hospital for the last few days, flew to Shirdi from Mumbai with doctors and addressed the party convention briefly.

Senior party leader Dilip Walse Patil read out Pawar's speech as the former union minister, who made brief comments on his arrival from Mumbai, said he wouldn't be able to speak at length.

In his speech, the NCP supremo said the BJP has been rejected in most of the country, except in a few states, while in other states the saffron party has formed governments by "misusing" Central probe agencies.

Speaking at the NCP meeting, the veteran politician expressed confidence that the party workers would bring a 'political change' in the state. At the convention, Pawar, who was looking tired, spoke for a few minutes. Pawar said he wouldn't be able to speak at length as he has been advised to rest for 10 to 15 days. He then asked party leader Dilip Walse Patil to read out his speech.

Criticising the Centre and state governments, Pawar said, "the state (Maharashtra) and Central governments lack the vision of going beyond caste, religion and political affiliations to achieve the empowerment of women, workers, labour class, tribals, and backward classes".