"In the present case it is found clear that huge amount (of money) is involved in which economy of nation is involved and economy of country needs to be considered," the court observed.

Deshmukh (71), was arrested on November 2 in 2021 and has been in judicial custody. He is now admitted to a private hospital last week for coronary angiography.

Last year, top cop IPS officer Param Bir Singh had alleged that Deshmukh, the then home minister, had given a target to police officers to collect Rs 100 crore per month from restaurants and bars in Mumbai.

Former assistant police inspector Sachin Waze, also levelled similar allegations against him. The high court had in April 2021 directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary inquiry.

Following the probe, the CBI registered a first information report (FIR) against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and misuse of official power.

In April 2021, Deshmukh resigned as the home minister after the high court ordered a CBI probe into the corruption charges levelled against him by Singh, former Mumbai police commissioner.