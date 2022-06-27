NCP leader alleges powerful force is backing Sena rebels


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, Jun 27: Newly elected NCP MLC Eknath Khadse on Sunday said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's rebellion against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was due to some "powerful force" backing the dissidents.

Maharashtra Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant with rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other supporting MLAs, at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.PTI Photo

Addressing a press conference here, Eknath Khadse, a former BJP leader, said the identity of this "powerful force" would be out in the open in the coming days, adding that he had never seen the state go through such a volatile situation in his 40-year political career.

.
.

"It (rebellion) is an internal issue of the Sena. However, there is surely some powerful force supporting Shinde. He will not take such a bold step without powerful backing. I have not seen such instability in the state in my 40-year career," Eknath Khadse said.

(PTI)

Published On June 27, 2022

More MAHARASHTRA POLITICAL CRISIS  News arrow_forward

Read more about: maharashtra political crisis shiv sena
Read more...