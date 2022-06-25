NCP, Cong traditional rivals; we want natural alliance: Another rebel Shiv Sena MLA [Video]

In the video, Shiv Sena rebel MLA Chimanrao Patil said that they have been fighting against the NCP and Congress for three decades and they will continue to do it. "We are traditionally the rivals of NCP and Congress, they are our primary challengers in the constituencies. We requested CM Uddhav Thackeray that natural alliance should be done," said the Shiv Sena rebel MLA in a video tweeted by Eknath Shinde.

"As there was no response from the Chief Minister, our leader Eknath Shinde took the stand because every Shiv Sena worker wants natural alliance. Rebellion being supported by over 2-3rd of Shiv Sena MLAs and 10 independents," he added.

Shiv Sena parted ways with its long-time ally BJP in 2019 and joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form Maha Vikas Aghadi.

Shinde and a sizable number of MLAs raised the banner of revolt against Thackeray on June 21, with the rebel group's main demand being that the Sena withdraws from the ruling MVA, which comprises the NCP and Congress.

Shinde claims to have 40 MLAs with him.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde met Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis in Vadodara in Gujarat, last night. The leaders discussed about the possible government formation. Shinde came to Gujarat on a special flight from Guwahati in Assam where 40 MLAs of Shiv Sena are camping in the last couple of days, the report says.