NCP chief Sharad Pawar likely to meet CM Uddhav Thackeray today

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Sena MP Sanjay Raut today hinted that the state was heading towards a dissolution of the state assembly.

"The ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra is heading to the dissolution of Vidhan Sabha," Raut tweeted.

His tweet came mere hours after Sena rebel Shinde said that he has the support of more than 40 MLAs. He along with 33 Shiv Sena and seven independent MLAs is lodging in a hotel in Guwahati, Assam.

On Monday evening, after the declaration of the Maharashtra Legislative Council poll results, Shinde and other MLAs took a charter plane to Gujarat and stayed in a hotel in Surat before leaving for Guwahati early on Wednesday. They left Mumbai after cross-voting in the election.

For MVA, its one of its worst crisis since coming into existence in 2019, putting an uncertainity on the stability of the two-and-a-half-year old government.