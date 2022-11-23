Naxalite with Rs 8 lakh bounty on his head found dead; Infighting suspected

The naxal leader was identified as Deva alias Tirri Madam and his body was found with weapons next to him. Deva was a member of the Katekalyan Area Committee of the CPI Maoist of the Darbha Division. He had over nine criminal cases registered against him in Dantewada and Sukma.

Inspector General of Police P Sundarraj said that on receiving information about the incident a joint team of the Dantewada police and CRPF 230 battalion reached the spot an identified the body.

Prima facie, it is suspected that Deva had died due to infighting in the naxal groups. The exact reason would be made known soon and further investigation is on, he added.