National Skyscraper Day: Know all about the 5 tallest buildings in the World

Burj Khalifa

The Burj Khalifa, located in Dubai is the tallest skyscraper in the world. With a total height of 829.8 m and a roof height of 828 m (2,717 ft), the Burj Khalifa has been the tallest structure and building in the world since 2009. The Y shaped building was led by a team of Adrian Smith of Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, also the previous record holder for the world's tallest building. The design of the building is similar to the islamic religious placem Great Mosque of Samarra. Its unique design is carved out in a way to withstand the hot weather of Dubai.

Inaugurated in 2010, the tallest building is constructed as a mixed use building, including residential, commercial and hospitality spaces. The iconic building is also the home for renowned celebrities, top brands, hotels and more.

Shanghai Tower

Shanghai Tower is a 128-story, 632-meter-tall (2,073 ft) megatall skyscraper in Lujiazui, Pudong, Shanghai. It is the tallest building in China and the world's third-tallest building by height to architectural top. It is the tallest and largest LEED Platinum certified building in the world since 2015. It shares the record (along with the Ping An Finance Center) of having the world's highest observation deck within a building or structure at 562 m. It had the world's second-fastest elevators at a top speed of 20.5 meters per second (74 km/h; 46 mph) until 2017, when it was surpassed by the Guangzhou CTF Finance Center, with its top speed of 21 meters per second (76 km/h; 47 mph).[14] Designed by international design firm Gensler and owned by the Shanghai Municipal Government, it is the tallest of the world's first triple-adjacent supertall buildings in Pudong, the other two being the Jin Mao Tower and the Shanghai World Financial Center. Its tiered construction, designed for high energy efficiency, provides nine separate zones divided between office, retail and leisure use.

Abraj Al Bait

The Clock Towersis a government-owned complex of seven skyscraper hotels in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. These towers are a part of the King Abdulaziz Endowment Project that aims to modernize the city in catering to its pilgrims. The central hotel tower, the Makkah Clock Royal Tower, is the fourth-tallest building and sixth-tallest freestanding structure in the world. The clock tower contains the Clock Tower Museum that occupies the top four floors of the tower. The complex was built after the demolition of the Ajyad Fortress, the 18th-century Ottoman citadel on top of a hill overlooking the Grand Mosque. The destruction of the historically significant site in 2002 by the Saudi government sparked an outcry and a strong reaction from Turkey.

Ping An International Finance Center

The Ping An Finance Center is a 115-story, 599 m (1,965 ft) supertall skyscraper in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China. The building was commissioned by Ping An Insurance and designed by the American architectural firm Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates. It was completed in 2017, becoming the tallest building in Shenzhen, the 2nd tallest building in China and the 5th tallest building in the world. It also broke the record of having the highest observation deck in a building at 562 m (1,844 ft).

Lotte World Tower

The Lotte World Tower is a 555.7-metre (1,823 ft), 123-story skyscraper located in Sincheon-dong, Songpa District, Seoul, South Korea. It opened to the public on April 3, 2017, and is currently the tallest building in South Korea and the sixth tallest in the world.

After 13 years of planning and site preparation,[3] the tower gained final approval to start construction by the government in November 2010[3] and the first groundbreaking activities of piling and frame assembly were observed at the construction site in March.