National Herald: Chidambaram suffers rib fracture after he was pushed by police

"When three big, burly policemen crash into you, you are lucky to get away with a suspected hairline crack!

Doctors have said that if there is a hairline crack, it will heal by itself in about 10 days

I am fine and I will go about my work tomorrow," tweeted Chidambaram.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a video statement on Twitter targeted the BJP and said the Modi government has crossed every limit of barbarism.

"Atrocities of Delhi police and Modi government have not stopped. They have made a murderous attack on AICC general secretary Organisation K C Venugopal and have mercilessly beaten up Delhi in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil with lathis.

"See the atrocities of Delhi police that former Home Minister and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was also roughed up and his rib was broken and his spectacles were found broken on the road outside AICC office," Surjewala alleged in a video message.

"Does the Modi government not know on how to treat a former Home minister of the country?" he asked. The Congress leader also alleged that another Rajya Sabha MP, Pramod Tiwari, was thrown on the road and his rib was fractured. Both Chidambaram and Tiwari have sustained hair-line fractures, he claimed.

"Is this a democracy?" he said. "The entire day has passed, the attack continues... A deadly attack was launched on Congress Organisation General Secretary KC Venugopal by targeting him... Democracy has been trampled. The country will not forgive the Modi government," Surjewala said in a tweet in Hindi.

Thousands of Congress workers carried out protest marches in the national capital as well as state capitals against the ED action on the former Congress president.