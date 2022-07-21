National Herald case: Sonia Gandhi to appear before ED today; Congress stages protest

Meanwhile, Congress workers staged protest against the ED for probing party chief Sonia Gandhi who is set to appear before the probe agency today in National Herald case.

Earlier, the ED had questioned Rahul Gandhi for over 50 hours in five days at the agency's headquarters in Delhi.

Congress leaders and workers, including party MPs, had protested and courted arrest when Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED in the same case and was questioned for several days. Some other Congress leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge have also appeared before the probe agency earlier, in the same case.

The police have already put up barricades around the Congress office on Akbar Road anticipating a repeat of the protests.

Congress leader Pawan Khera alleged that the Modi government was misusing probe agencies for political purposes and had "created a tradition of targeting our top leadership".

"We will oppose at all levels, inside and outside Parliament against this kind of 'vendetta politics' unleashed by the Modi-Shah duo. Protests against this kind of dirty politics will be done all over the country," said Khera.

The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.