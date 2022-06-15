National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to reappear before ED for third consecutive day

Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.

The ED, which had collected several evidence pertaining to the case, confronted Rahul Gandhi with some documents to hear his version, sources informed the news agency. The Congress leader was asked about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper.

Investigators in the ED, sources said, have also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper, ANI reported.

The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement was recorded. The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.

