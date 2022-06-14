National Herald case: ED quizzes Rahul for 2nd consecutive day

New Delhi, Jun 14: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi appeared before the ED on Tuesday for the second consecutive day of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case. Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi with his "Z+" category CRPF security escort even as police personnel were deployed in huge numbers and section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed around the agency's office just like Monday.

Gandhi was accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress MP from Wayanad spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said as Gandhi's questioning could not be completed on Monday, he was summoned again on Tuesday.