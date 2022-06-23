National Herald case: ED accepts Sonia Gandhis request to defer questioning

The agency is yet to decide the next date for the fresh summons to Gandhi, sources informed news agency ANI. "Since she's been strictly advised rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of Covid & lung infection, Congress Pres Sonia Gandhi has written to ED today seeking postponement of her appearance there by a few weeks till she's recovered completely, Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Sonia Gandhi had been undergoing treatment at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital from June 12 and was discharged on June 20. She had developed profuse bleeding from the nose following the COVID infection and had also undergone a follow-up surgery.

The ED had first summoned the Sonia Gandhi along with her son and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for questioning in the money laundering case related to the National Herald newspaper on June 23. The case pertains to the probe into the alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. The paper is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

While Rahul Gandhi appeared, Sonia Gandhi skipped after testing COVID-19 positive. The agency had issued a fresh summons to her for appearance before it on June 23.

The questioning of the senior Congress leaders and the Gandhis is part of the ED's investigation to understand the shareholding pattern, financial transactions and role of the promoters of Young Indian and AJL,

The probe agency had registered a fresh case under the criminal provisions of the PMLA after a trial court here took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian Pvt Ltd on the basis of a private criminal complaint filed by BJP MP Subramanian Swamy in 2013.