National Games: Boxer Nikhil Dubey wins gold for the coach who lost life

After winning gold in the men's middleweight category, the Maharashtra boxer looked skywards and thanked his coach, Dhananjay Tiwari, with folded hands and said, "I cherish this medal. I will always be thankful to my coach for shaping up my career. I'll miss him," he said according to a report in the Times of India.

Surat, Oct 13: Not many eyes were dry when boxer Nikhil Dubey won gold at the National Games in Surat on Wednesday. While the boxer should have celebrated his win, he was sad and remembered his coach who had dreamt of this day but was no more.

His coach, Dhananjay Tiwari, died recently in an accident when he was on his way to watch the boxer play in Surat.

On his way to Surat, he met with an accident and lost his life.

Dubey after winning the title said, "It was his dream that I would win my bout against Kundu and fight for the gold medal. I spoke to him on Monday and told him I was fighting Kundu. He was so excited and said he was coming for my bout. He said, "I know you have the ability to beat him and win the gold," reported the edition.

Dubey fulfilled the words of his coach and won the gold by defeating Malsawmtluanga of Mizoram 5-0 in the final on Wednesday.