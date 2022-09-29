National Games 2022: 600 drones lit up Ahmedabad sky ahead of inauguration; PM Modi shares pics

The 36th National Games will start today.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 36th National Games at the opening ceremony to be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today.

The drone show welcomed PM Modi, drew the national flag, etched the portrait of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and logo of the games, among other things.

People enjoyed the drone show which have been prepared by the students of the IIT. Among attendees, Gujarat home minister Harsh Sanghavi witnessed the show.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "Spectacular drone show in Ahmedabad as the city prepares for the National Games opening ceremony!"

Another Bhartiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya wrote, "An awesome drone show at Sabarmati riverfront on the eve of 36th National Games. It welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drew the national flag, portrait of Sardar Patel and logo of the games, among other things..."

Gujarat's home minister Harsh Sanghavi also tweeted and said, "Witness the iconic statue of unity (@souindia) during the #DroneShow."

After the inauguration of the games, PM Modi will address athletes from across the country taking part in the National Games.

Along with the PM, the Union minister for youth affairs & sports Anurag Thakur and other dignitaries will also attend the opening ceremony.