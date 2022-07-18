As if this was not enough, PM has handed them another script to bring the best out of their theatrical skill. The other day, he unveiled a mammoth 6.5-meter-high bronze cast of national emblem, weighing 16,000 kg at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building at a height of 32 meters above the ground. It is a 20 times larger replica of the original structure of Lion capital at Sarnath, Uttar Pradesh and has four lions facing back to back representing courage, pride, power and confidence. It is a monumental piece designed, crafted, cast and installed by Indians with contributions from more than 100 artisans across the country over a period of nine months.

But PM's opponents are not impressed. Addicted to applauding buildings and monuments designed and constructed by British and Mughals, they feel betrayed. Their charge is that by changing the mould of the lions, the Constitution has been violated, but the fact is emblem embedded in the Constitution has neither been removed from the book or defaced. The source of both replica and original is also the same, only their adaptations differ in size and material used in their construction. They are also very upset why PM unveiled the statue instead of passing the honour to the speaker who is the presiding deity of Lok Sabha. They forgot that PM heads the government and is the prime mover behind every aspect of national activities.

What has infuriated them most is why the prime minister offered prayers as per Hindu rituals before inaugurating the emblem, violating the sacred principle of secularism. Perhaps they wanted him to offer rituals of all other religions as well which he may not be conversant with or involve priests from different faiths. Given their religious sensitivity, it is doubtful if they would have agreed to pray for lions' longevity. And, what about atheists who are the real secularists. It was precisely to avoid these meaningless debates that framers of the constitution did not inscribe secularism in the text as part of national ethos. It was much later that the Constitution was amended to give place to secularism for highly suspect reasons. In any case, this prime minister is not a hypocrite like politicians who become enthusiastic visitors to temples, mosques and Gurudwaras during elections.

Their maximum anger and sarcasm was of course reserved for the expression of four lions in the emblem. To them, lions in the replica look angry, cruel, man-eating, threatening, violent, snarling, aggressive unlike those atop Sarnath Stupa who appear as peace-loving, calm, glorious, sober, majestic and serene. What has scared them most are lions' teeth and their menacing demeanour. It is indeed bizarre. The truth is you see what you want to see. Objects never change but perceptions do.

There was really no need for the government and artists to defend the replica before the deaf and the dumb. Yet they went on great length to explain that if one views the 20 times larger lions from a height that is 6 times higher than the original ones, facial expression is bound to look different to the naked eye. They should have simply said that adaptations can never be the same and no sculptor or painter anywhere in the world has ever copied the originals on canvass, stones and metals to perfection. Actually the problem of Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, KCR and their hordes is not whether lions are roaring or curd-eating vegetarians but the prime minister.

(Amar Bhushan worked with the Research and Analysis Wing for 24 years after briefly serving in the BSF intelligence, State Special Branch and Intelligence Bureau. He served as the Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat before he retired in 2005.)

