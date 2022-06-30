Being a doctor should be an honour to anyone, not regret, as most doctors have felt in recent times during the COVID-19 pandemic breakout. Several countries celebrate these real-life heroes on National Doctors' Day to recognise their contributions to individuals and communities in society. Likewise, India celebrates these real-life white coat heroes on July 1 every year to thank them for their service to humankind.

New Delhi, Jun 30: Being a doctor and making decisions that might as well be life or death for their patients is undeniably one of the most challenging professions in the world today. Not every doctor out there gets the big bucks like how the stereotypes suggest. So why become a doctor? Because a doctor's profession is all about the service they offer to their patients for their well-being and pain relief.

History

India is the birthplace of one of the oldest medicinal practices. In fact, Sushruta, an 8th century BC Indian physician, is considered the "founding father of surgery." So it is no surprise that India is home to some of the world's most skilled and efficient doctors. Indira Hinduja, Kamini A Rao, Devi Shetty, AGK Gokhale, Upendranath Brahmachari, etc., are some of the most well-known physicians in India. One such unforgettable doctor of India was Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, apart from being a physician, was also a freedom fighter, social worker, educator, and former Chief Minister of Bengal. He played an important role in establishing several hospitals in India, even during the pre-independence period. Roy founded the Dr B C Roy Institute of Medical Sciences and Research as Chittaranjan Seva Sadan for women and children's treatment in pre-independent India. Despite wanting to progress in his profession as a doctor, Roy accepted the role of Chief Minister of Bengal on Gandhiji's advice and the Indian National Congress' insistence. Despite the partition and formation of East Pakistan, which led to internal chaos and communal violence, Roy brought unity. He restored West Bengal's law and order within about three years of office.

. .

Roy was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, on February 4, 1961, for his contributions to medicine and West Bengal's well-being. He passed away on July 1, 1962, the same day he was born in 1882. To commemorate this Indian hero who played a significant role in the Indian freedom struggle and the post-independent Indian government, his birth and death anniversaries are celebrated as National doctors' day every year in India on July 1. The first-ever celebration of this day was in 1991.

Theme for 2022

Every year, a theme is fixed by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for celebrating National Doctors' Day. In the COVID-19 pandemic years of 2020 and 2021, the themes for National Doctors' day celebrations were "Lessen the mortality of COVID 19" and "Save the Saviours," respectively.

The theme for this year's celebrations is "Family Doctors on the Front Line."

Why honour doctors?

Celebrating doctors by recognising and honouring their work and dedication to their profession is extremely important for doctors to feel seen and appreciated. Working at odd times of the day, missing their precious family times and enjoyment, forever updating themselves in this fast-paced medical world, etc., would be exhausting to anyone. Despite doing all of it, doctors faced severe backlash from COVID-19 victims' families and society during the pandemic outbreak. If these real-life heroes feel they are doing a thankless job and give up, it could be the downfall of our entire society.

Appreciating and wishing the doctors in our lives a "Happy National Doctors' Day" for their hard work and societal service is one way to show your gratitude to these white coat heroes. It could go a long way in helping doctors with their personal and professional fulfilment.