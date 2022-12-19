Nathuram Godse got scores of letters from Christian Missionaries to convert to Christianity

OpIndia after accessing documents from the National Archives confirmed the existence of the letter. The report said that Godse got letters regularly from Christian missionaries to convert to Christianity.

Ramdas Gandhi, the son of the Mahatma Gandhi had written a letter to Godse on May 17 1949 in which he said that once Godse was free from misunderstanding, then no doubt he would repent and realise his blunder.

On June 3 1949., Godse replied to the letter by Ramdas Gandhi said he was always subject for correction, but what is the way to remove the misundestraqnding, if any and to make me repent.

"Certainly neither the gallows nor any big show of mercy and to commute my punishment. The only way is to see me and make me realise. Uptilnow, I have come across nothing which will make me repent," Godse had written.

In his letter, Godse said that he was receiving regular communications from the prominent Christian missonaries. "I have received several letters from some prominent "Christian Missions", and according to their faith and the teaching of the 'Holy Bible', they have tried to give me some message. Their stand is quite intelligible. But yours is the first letter that I have received which resembles to some extent to the well-known or more known teachings of your revered father. Really this is surprising! I have received letters full of abuses. I do not consider they were a disciple of your father," he said in his letter.

Deputy Commissioner Y K Puri had written on September 14 1949 informing about the letters he had received from the UK for Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte who were lodged in the Ambala jail. Puri mentioned in the letters about the exhortations. Y the Christian missionaries.