Narendra Modi’s Birthday: 20 quotes of PM Modi which inspire people

His journey to become the PM of India is inspiring, so are his words of wisdom. We, at Oneindia, have curated twenty quotes that are powerful, inspiring and no less than guiding light for the country.

Let's look at twenty of PM Modi's quotes on his birthday:

1 "India is a youthful country. A country with such a major percentage of youth has the capability to change not only its own, but the fate of the entire world."

2 "Peace, unity and harmony are useful in family, life, society and for the nation. And to all those who believe in Vasudhaive Kutumbakam, the whole world is one."

3 "Dignity of labour has to be our national duty; it has to be a part of our nature."

4 "India's strength lies in her villages. Our aim is to bridge the differences between rural and urban India. We want our villages to have all the facilities that are there in the cities."

5 "Sports is a necessity of life. Let everyone play and shine."

6 "Sports for me is: S for Skill, P for Perseverance, O for Optimism, R for Resilience, T for Tenacity, S for Stamina."

7 "My entire childhood was steeped in poverty. For me, poverty, in a way, was the first inspiration of my life, a commitment to do something for the poor."

8 "Development has to be achieved collectively and it has to be quick paced and inclusive."

9 "Nothing is more satisfying than working day and night for the poor.

Gone are the days when it was enough to urge the workers of the world to unite. Now, it is the time to say- Shramiks, unite the world!"

10 "I believe that a government has only one religion - India first. A government has only one holy book - our Constitution. A government has only one kind of devotion - towards nation."

11 "Schemes must be made for the welfare of the poor, not keeping in mind considerations of the ballot box."

12 "My mother is not educated but keeps in touch with world events through news on TV."

13 "Economic growth cannot only be restricted to a few cities and a few citizens. Development has to be all-round and all-inclusive."

14 "India's economic success is the hard-won result of prudence, sound policy and effective management."

15 "Some people like to remain in 'Nirasha'. And they are not satisfied till they have spoken about it to other people."

16 "In every walk of life, you must have leaders. An education in the spiritual world, in the labor field, in the agricultural field, we must have leaders."

17 "Democracy is our commitment. It is our great legacy, a legacy we simply cannot compromise. Democracy is in our DNA."

18 "To me technology used wisely is a catalyst to magically transforming the way we live."

19 "Yoga is a philosophy of discipline and meditation that transforms the spirit and makes the individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge and devotion."

20 "India's openness to new ideas is manifest in the Rig Veda: 'Aano Bhadrah Kartavyo Yantu Vishwatah' Let noble thoughts come to us from all sides."