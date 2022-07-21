Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: NIA raids at 22 places in Tamil Nadu

NIA conducted searches at the premises of the accused and suspects in Chennai, Thiruppur, Chengalpatty and Thuruchirapally districts. Sri Lankan drug mafia is being operated by C Bunashekharan alias Guna and Pushparajah alias Pookutti Kanna in association with Haji Salim, drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan, the NIA said.

These drugs and arms traffickers have been working for the revival of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and to further its violent activities, the NIA added.

It had registered a case on July 8 on the basis of intelligence gathered by it. "The searches conducted today have led to recovery and seizure of digital devices and various incriminating documents," the agency said.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.