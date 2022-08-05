Narcotics, arms trafficking from Sri Lanka: House of suspect searched in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi, Aug 05: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at the residence of a suspect in Tamil Nadu in a case pertaining to illegal trade in drugs and arms for the revival of the LTTE in India and Sri Lanka, an official said.

The case was registered suo-motu by the federal anti-terror agency on July 8 and was followed by raids at 22 locations on the premises of the accused and suspects in Chennai, Thiruppur, Chengalpattu and Thiruchirapally districts in southern state on July 20.

"The NIA conducted searches at the residence of one suspect in Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu in the case pertaining to activities of a Sri Lankan drug mafia. The search led to seizure of digital devices and incriminating documents," a spokesperson of the agency said.

The NIA said the mafia, controlled by C Gunashekharan alias "Guna" and Pushparajah alias "Pookutti Kanna" who in association with Haji Salim, a drug and arms supplier based in Pakistan, has been operating in India and Sri Lanka in illegal drugs and arms trade for the revival of the LTTE. "Further investigations in the case are in progress," the spokesperson said.