Narak Chaturdashi 2022: Date, muhurat timing, rituals, significance

New Delhi, Oct 17: Narak Chaturdashi, which will be celebrated across the world by the Hindus, falls on Chaturdashi (14th day) of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Karthik. This year, it falls on October 24.

It is the second day of the five-day-long festival. As per the Hindu puranas, the asura (demon) Narakasur, who terrorised the inhabitants of the three worlds, was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. Before his death, he requested the Lord that his death anniversary be celebrated as Narak Chaturdashi' as to remind people that they should not waste their lives just like him.