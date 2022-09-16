New Delhi, Sep 16 : India has had many prime ministers and leaders but the popularity and love Narendra Modi garners from the country often seem unprecedented. So, it is only natural for his biggest supporters from around the country (and the world) to do something special for him on his birthday which is tomorrow, September 17. But what exactly can they do besides having sweets on his behalf and celebrating amongst each other?

To begin with, Indians can now send their birthday wishes to PM Modi directly using the Narendra Modi App, more popularly known as the NaMo app. Well wishers can now record a video message or upload their photos directly on the app and send to the PM on his birthday. The innovation this year is the NaMo app users will also get a chance to include their entire family in one greeting before they send it to the PM.

An opportunity to wish PM Modi - directly and digitally

A personalised e-card can be shared with every family member where they can add their message before finally uploading it to be sent to PM Modi.

Be it your family at home, the one at your local booth, your professional office family, your class in school or your neighbourhood - there's a personalised e-card for every family!

From village elders, your grandparents or your young friends, with the Family e-Card, now you help everyone send their best wishes to PM Modi.

A new way to know more about your favourite PM

Every year, a virtual exhibition on PM Modi's life is hosted on the NaMo App that features the challenges he faced, the innovative ideas he used to overcome them and how he was instrumental to growth - first in Gujarat as the CM and then for India as the Prime Minister.

This year, using advanced technology, the people will be able to pick the moments from PM Modi's life that they most connect with and create a short video of the same. This personalised video that every user may create will then be available to share on every Social Media platform - all using the same NaMo App!

Besides this, Bharatiya Janata Party will launch a special campaign called 'Offer Your Seva to the Nation' on the Narendra Modi NaMo app. People will be able to choose and pick an area where they would like to offer their service.

Not only will this 'gift' inculcate a sense of pride and achievement within Indians, for a leader who has devoted his all to serve the nation, but there can also be no better way to commemorate a birthday.

Users will be able to choose and pick an area where they would like to lend a hand and take a pledge.

Every pledge and every Seva will be recorded using the NaMo App's interactive and user-friendly interface which will go a long way in inspiring and motivating others to join the effort and strengthen New India's resolve for progress and development.

Users may pick one or more of the following pledges and begin their seva for the country and her people:

A Pledge for TB Mukt Bharat

A pledge to adopt a TB patient and assured medium for delivery of essential services such as nutrition, medicines, awareness etc.

LiFE: Pro-Planet People

Users can share pictures showcasing their move towards PM Modi's globally accepted mantra of 'Lifestyle For Environment'.

Blood Donation

By sharing videos donating blood, users will not only make an invaluable contribution to those that need it the most, but will inspire countless others to follow suit.

Leading Digital India

Users can post a video of adopting a digital/tech innovation in thier daily life or helping another person adopt one.

Swachh Bharat

Videos where people have taken an initiative to clean their vicinities.

Vocal for Local to Become Aatmanirbhar

Users will share a picture of a happy vendor from whom they have purchased a locally produced item that is making them Aatmanirbhar.

Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat

To showcase India's vibrant diversity and beautiful culture, users can upload videos celebrating the unique phenomenon that is India.

Catch the rain

Users can put together a video of local/innovative solutions to conserve rain-water that will help raise awareness about the 'Catch the Rain' campaign.

Donations

NaMo App brings to its users a specially created module where they can make micro donations ranging from Rs. 05 to Rs. 1,00 for an initiative of their choosing.

Through the module, even those who may not get a chance to gift a seva to the country physically on PM Modi's Birthday, can do so remotely - that's the power of technology!

With every donation, made securely and safely on the NaMo App -one can not only contribute directly but using technology, can also inspire others to do the same.

Karyakartas and people can choose from the following areas where they can make a Micro Donation to strengthen the efforts being made in that direction:

Swachh Bharat Mission

Donate to strengthen this massive drive that is ensuring dignity, respect and health for every Indian.

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

Every contribution made goes a long way in enabling, empowering and protecting the nation's Laxmi i.e., the girl child.

Kisan Seva

Donate to lend a hand in support of the drive to make our Kisan, more Balwaan

Party Fund

Mirco donate to support, encourage and strengthen the resolve of millions of BJP Karyakartas who remain unflinching in their resolve to serve the people of India.

Others

Be it Digital India, StartUps or supporting entrepreneurs - micro donations made for this cause will ensure that India's development not only continues but gathers pace.