Gwalior, Sep 17: India is all set to get a historic and 'roaring' gift from Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, which also happens to be his birthday. After a gap of over 70 years, India will finally be the proud habitat for 8 cheetahs who will be released in the Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park at 10.30 a.m.
Namaste Cheetah: Land of the Tiger welcomes you
- The eight cheetahs five females and three males are being brought from Namibia as part of 'Project Cheetah', the world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project.
- The cheetah intercontinental translocation project is significant as it is taking place at a time when India has completed 75 years of its independence.
- The release of wild cheetahs is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat.
- "The cats are under very mild sedation, but they are not tranquilised. They are all looking great," said Dr Laurie Marker, world's leading expert on cheetahs, who is on the jet with the big cats told NDTV.
- "This is a global first. This intercontinental translocation is the first of its kind, with no parallels ever. The reintroduction has a special significance as India marks its 75th independence anniversary this year,'' said India's High Commissioner to Namibia Prashant Agrawal.
- The cheetah disappeared from India due to excessive hunting and shrinking grasslands, its natural habitat.
- The last cheetah was killed in Koriya district of Chhattisgarh in 1947 and it was declared extinct in 1952.
- Meanwhile, people residing around KNP are happy that the government has selected the wildlife sanctuary for the intercontinental cheetah translocation project, and hoped the move would create job opportunities and improve the fortunes of the region.
- However, experts are divided over the re-introduction plan with some anticipating few problems but remaining optimistic, while others call the plan premature.
- There are estimated to be only 7,100 cheetahs left in the wild.
