Namaste Cheetah! First glimpse of Cheetahs set to arrive in India [WATCH]

They will then be flown from Gwalior to their new home-Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh-in helicopters.

New Delhi, Sep 16: Eight Namibian Cheetahs five female and three male, will be brought to Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on September 17.

News agency ANI has released the first look of Cheetahs that will be brought from Namibia to India on 17th September at KUNO National Park, in Madhya Pradesh.

The first batch of Eight cheetahs include two siblings, two best friends and a two-year-old cub.

The five female cheetahs are aged between two years and five years and the male cheetahs are aged between 4.5 years and 5.5 years.

The male cheetahs include two brothers who have been living on the CCF's 58,000-hectare private reserve near Otjiwarongo, Namibia, since at least July 2021, when the CCF staff first noticed their tracks around the Centre. Male cubs from the same litter stay together for life and form coalitions to hunt.

Another male was born at the Erindi Private Game Reserve, a protected wildlife and ecological reserve in central Namibia, in March 2018. His mother was also born there.

The eight cheetahs include a female found with her brother at a waterhole near the city of Gobabis in southeastern Namibia.

Both were very skinny and malnourished and the CCF believes their mother had died in a wildfire a few weeks prior. This cat has been living at the CCF centre since September 2020.

Another female cheetah was captured in a trap cage on the CCF's neighbouring farm in July 2022, owned by a prominent Namibian businessman.