New Delhi, Sep 12: The results of the 93rd draw of Nagaland State Dear Sun Monday weekly lottery were announced on Monday at 6 pm.
The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.
The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.
Prize Amount:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
3rd Prize: Rs 450
4th Prize: Rs 250
5th Prize: Rs 120
Check the Winning Numbers:
1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 89A 23196
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize 1000/- 23196 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
2nd Prize Rs 9000/-
02334 12664 15403 16909 30864 37156 51384 53511 68159 85389
3rd Prize Rs 450/-
0160 0446 1638 2932 3268 3289 5623 6637 8031 9337
4th Prize Rs 250/-
2838 3117 6462 7234 7494 7527 8396 8451 9193 9995
5th Prize Rs 120/-
0093 0615 1910 2720 3433 4295 5641 6961 7850 8956
0099 0725 2065 2755 3523 4613 5704 7172 7942 8978
0102 0940 2101 2966 3524 4879 5780 7290 8101 9023
0153 0988 2132 3013 3602 4944 5850 7429 8143 9051
0246 0995 2229 3131 3675 4948 6104 7438 8200 9083
0275 1016 2368 3132 3762 4991 6190 7444 8433 9563
0388 1122 2390 3189 3877 5256 6222 7505 8487 9596
0518 1177 2454 3279 3935 5415 6493 7644 8508 9634
0523 1528 2457 3317 3972 5573 6570 7787 8848 9702
0601 1558 2528 3413 4190 5634 6605 7788 8889 9929