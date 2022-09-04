New Delhi, Sep 04: The results of the 92nd draw of Nagaland State Dear Jupiter Sunday weekly lottery were announced on Sunday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Prize Amount:

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 82K 87045

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize: Rs 1000/- 87045 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize Rs 9000/-

13239 17015 44974 45041 45259 49255 60305 62852 76898 87296

3rd Prize Rs 450/-

0548 0679 3351 4574 6882 7025 8221 8350 9345 9353

4th Prize Rs 250/-

1031 1503 1682 2453 3005 3799 4010 4028 4475 5623

5th Prize Rs 120/-

0002 1328 2402 3599 4728 5654 5994 7020 7704 8649

0018 1346 2585 3633 4923 5671 6234 7046 7719 9043

0064 1750 2786 3689 4952 5730 6469 7130 7737 9254

0258 1833 2842 3817 5023 5739 6513 7243 8000 9272

0272 1938 2875 4045 5142 5744 6595 7253 8117 9716

0331 2059 3241 4238 5264 5839 6754 7457 8134 9768

0563 2201 3337 4252 5304 5845 6765 7466 8139 9862

0600 2208 3364 4365 5322 5853 6777 7542 8184 9865

0624 2241 3475 4401 5424 5862 6847 7599 8455 9979

1236 2364 3536 4484 5573 5892 6941 7644 8580 9982