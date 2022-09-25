New Delhi, Sep 25: The result of 95th draw of Nagaland State Dear Jupiter Sunday weekly lottery was announced on Sunday at 6 pm.

The first prize winner will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize winner will receive Rs 9,000. The third prize winner will get Rs 450.

The cost of a ticket per ticket was Rs 6.

Check the Winning Numbers:

1st Prize ₹1 Crore/- 96D 05642

(Including Super Prize Amt)

Consolation Prize: 1000/- 05642 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize ₹9000/-

08762 24422 28176 41040 44407 50095 56379 65145 91976 93680

3rd Prize ₹450/-

0863 1339 1569 2100 3579 3930 5916 7132 7497 8633

4th Prize ₹250/-

1034 4799 5230 5462 7962 8463 8664 8673 8967 9464

5th Prize ₹120/-

0276 1191 2837 3696 4650 5923 7058 8167 8863 9270

0526 1253 3005 3789 4703 6051 7069 8275 9024 9300

0610 1258 3046 3849 4873 6089 7084 8278 9183 9317

0675 1415 3053 4159 4902 6203 7215 8360 9185 9611

0737 1601 3199 4169 5129 6233 7406 8363 9186 9619

0830 1693 3215 4355 5446 6397 7465 8384 9190 9735

0956 1843 3229 4359 5518 6467 7910 8415 9194 9753

0967 1900 3371 4365 5524 6520 7978 8483 9202 9782

1009 2269 3440 4389 5564 6598 8096 8520 9211 9834

1038 2637 3676 4402 5670 6780 8119 8651 9249 9991

How to Check The Results Online:

Log into: http://www.nagalandlotteries.com/livedraw/

Find 'Live Draw' on home page and click the link

You will land in the page where the winning numbers will be announced

Watch The Annoucement Live Online

How to Claim Prize Money?

The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.

The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.