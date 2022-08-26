Nagaland lottery results: Check winning numbers Dear Hooghly Morning Friday Weekly

New Delhi, Aug 26: The results of Nagaland's Dear Hooghly Morning Friday have been announced at 1 pm on Friday.
The winner of the first prize will get Rs 1 crore while the second prize is Rs 9,000.
The price of the ticket is Rs 6.
Check out the winning numbers:
1st Prize Rs 1 Crore/- 69L 65978
(Including Super Prize Amt)
Consolation Prize: Rs 1000/- 65978 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)
2nd Prize ₹9000/-
12602 17734 19592 37207 70647 74642 76540 76680 86285 90972
3rd Prize Rs 450/-
1060 1336 2653 4328 6112 6648 7090 7729 8131 9811
4th Prize Rs 250/-
1008 4867 6371 7463 7715 8320 8321 8589 8990 9455
5th Prize Rs 120/-
0112 1123 2240 2649 3391 4413 5217 5942 7007 8675
0127 1181 2257 2741 3453 4500 5265 5948 7266 8889
0182 1327 2311 2995 3744 4555 5324 6104 7596 9180
0200 1352 2404 3223 3815 4574 5557 6135 7722 9266
0299 1408 2410 3244 3872 4637 5586 6159 7828 9359
0530 1757 2424 3309 3892 4706 5655 6174 7930 9427
0688 1843 2560 3318 3990 4847 5670 6254 8333 9489
0742 1903 2588 3319 4101 5038 5671 6491 8373 9705
0794 1981 2593 3336 4115 5145 5713 6582 8394 9891
0904 2071 2643 3338 4313 5150 5890 6870 8424 9983
How to Claim Prize Money?
The winner can collect the prize amount from Kolkata Nagaland Office. They can submit their claim with relevant documents at Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, 121, Jessore Road, South Michael Nagar, Madhyam Gram, Near National Model High School, Kolkata-700133.
The winners have to submit a photocopy of a government-recognised Photo identification along with passport-size photographs. It has to be noted that damaged tickets will not be accepted by the authorities.