Nagaland gets its 2nd Railway station on Dhansari-Shokhuvi line after gap of over 100 yrs

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio officially flagged off the first passenger train service- the Donyi Polo Express from Shokhuvi Railway station in Choumukedima District on August 26. Shokhuvi Railway station is part of the Dimapur-Zubza Railway project. This railway station is an alternative train route for Nagaland and Manipur passengers to Guwahati.

Kohima, Aug 27: Nagaland got its second Railway station on Dhansari-Shokhuvi railway line after a gap of more than 100 years. Dimapur station was opened in 1903.

CM Neiphiu Rio during the flagging off ceremony of the Donyi Polo Express passenger train described the day as a historic moment for the people of Nagaland. He said this service will immensely benefit the people of Nagaland and other neighboring states. He also lauded the commitment of the Railway Ministry and officials in bringing the railway lines to Kohima.

The Chief Minister said, it is fulfilling the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Act East Policy, adding that the region will not only connect with the mainland India but also South East Asia which will bring economic benefits and improve connectivity.

General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Anshul Gupta said, the Railways are working around the clock on war-footing to connect all the state capitals in a time-bound manner. He said a proposal to undertake survey from Zubza-New Kohima-Imphal and Aizawl have already been initiated so that all three states get connected in a loop.

Anshul Gupta also highlighted that besides the Donyi Polo Express, there are plans to introduce new trains including Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains and in future long-distance train from the state of Nagaland.

Shukhovi Railway station has been running freight services by taking stones from Nagaland to various parts of the country and Bangladesh for past the two months.