Nadella lauds India’s digital infra

Today a range of digital services - from communications, entertainment to e-commerce - have become ubiquitous. These are also part of the digital infrastructure that India-born Microsoft CEO is talking about.
New Delhi, Jan 19: In a conversation at the ongoing World Economic Forum (WEF) meet, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has lauded India's digital infrastructure work and said that the country's digital infra building capability is far ahead of others. The acknowledgement coming from one of the topmost CEOs of the world is also an indication that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Digital India Mission' is on the right track.
During the conversation, India-born Nadella narrated a story about how an Indian farmer got active assistance from ChatGPT as the nation through various tech startups is working in the integration of AI-based technologies. He lauded India's efforts to place digital public goods wherein from payments to digital identity is being promoted.