Mysuru cops arrest one in retired IB officer RN Kulkarni's 'murder' case

"The CCTV footage of the hit and run that took place in the city's Manasagangotri premises on Friday evening has been released. 82-year-old retired intelligence officer RN Kulkarni died in the incident. It has been revealed that the driver of the car collided deliberately. The lack of a number plate on the car was suspicious," ABP News quoted Mysuru commissioner Dr Chandragupta, IPS, as saying.

Mysuru, Nov 08: The Mysuru Police have arrested one person in connection with the death of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer RN Kulkarni who was mowed down by a car in Mysuru.

According to a statement from the police on Sunday, R N Kulkarni (83) was on an evening walk as usual on a narrow lane at Manasa Gangotri campus of Mysuru university when the vehicle rammed him. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

"After inquiry, we arrived at a conclusion that it was not an accident, but a planned murder," the police commissioner told PTI earlier. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction were constituted. Chandragupta said, "We got suspicion after we found that there was no number plate on the vehicle."

The retired IB officer was a teacher in his initial days and went on to become a secret service agent with the Government of India. He worked on Indian diplomatic missions, the corporate world and even as a pilot. Kulkarni also authored two books after his retirement, one of which was on jihad.