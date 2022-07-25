My election proves poor Indians can not just dream but also fulfil those aspirations: President Murmu

"Reaching this office is not my personal achievement but that of all the poor people in the country," Murmu said. "My election is proof of the fact that in India, the poor can dream and also fulfil those dreams," she said. It is the power of India's democracy that a girl born in a poor tribal home could reach the topmost constitutional post, Murmu added.

In her speech, the President stressed on speeding up efforts to meet the expectations that the freedom fighters had from the citizens of independent India.

President Murmu further added, "It is satisfying to me that the people who were devoid of development for years -- the poor, Dalits, backward, the tribals -- can see me as their reflection. My nomination has the blessings of the poor behind it, it's a reflection of the dreams and capabilities of crores of women."