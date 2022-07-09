‘My Kaali is queer, free spirit that spits on patriarchy,’ says filmmaker Leena Manimekalai

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Leena Manimekalai wrote,''My Kaali is queer. She is a free spirit. She spits at the patriarchy. She dismantles Hindutva. She destroys capitalism, She embraces everyone with all her thousand hands.''

New Delhi, July 09: Amid the ongoing 'Kaali' poster row, Canada-based film-maker Leena Manimekalai has shot off a fresh tweet as she referred to Godess Kali as 'queer' and called her a free spirit who spits on patriarchy.

Multiple FIRs have now been filed across India against the filmmaker for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus after she shared a poster of her documentary 'Kaali' which portrays Goddess Kali smoking and holding an LGBTQ flag.

. .

The controversy followed huge reactions across the country. Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who had supported the diverse depiction of Goddess Kaali at a media event kick-started a political slugfest across party lines and drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP. "Kaali to me is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. You have the freedom to imagine your goddess," she had said.

Soon after she made those remarks on Kali, the TMC distanced itself saying the comments were made in her personal capacity.

In a tweet, the TMC said the comments made by Mahua Moitra and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity "and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM". "All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party tweeted.

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has also put out on her Twitter handle an image of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati smoking, hours after her documentary was pulled down from the site.