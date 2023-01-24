Muslim students at Hyderabad University organise screening of BBC documentary on PM Modi

The Hyderabad University authority claimed that the students screened the BBC documentary on Sunday, a day after the Centre's orders while the students said they organised a screening two days ago, which was before the ban on the series.

Hyderabad, Jan 24: A section of students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) has screened the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its campus, prompting the University authorities to seek a report.

The documentary, was screened on Sunday by a group of students under the banner ''Fraternity Movement- HCU unit'', on the campus of the UoH, also known as Hyderabad Central University (HCU). However, no permission was sought by the students group from the authorities before screening the documentary and they got know about it only after the members of ABVP complained to the varsity's Registrar in this regard, official sources at UoH said on Tuesday. The University has asked for a report from its security wing over the matter, they said.