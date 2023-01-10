Muslim man lures a Hindu married woman, converts her and 3 children to Islam

A scrap dealer named Hashim converted the Hindu married woman and sent her three children to Madrasa. The incident came to light once the victim's mother filed a complaint over the issue.

Going by the complaint, her daughter had married a Hindu man named Sonu Verma about nine years ago. The couple were blessed with three children who are now aged 8, 6 and 3 years, respectively.

However, there were issues in the marriage as the couple frequently quarreled over trivial issues. This made her daughter leave husband with her children.

The woman further stated that Hashim used to come to their house in Nehru Colony often and befriended with her daughter along with her three children. However, Hashim used to get upset when her son-in-law visited their house to meet the kids.

Also, Hashim started beating the kids whenever Sonu Verma came to their house. Then, some day he took away her daughter with three children with him telling them that she will find a job for her. When she tried to contact her daughter, Hashim did not allow by given uncertain responses.

Owing to pressure, he finally told the old woman that the three children were studying in a madarsa in Chandpur, Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. Once she came to know about the kids staying in Madrasa, she rushed to the place and brought back the kids with her.

They spoke about the ordeal faced by them. The cops are investigating the case under Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act 2018 and other relevant provisions of the IPC. However, the accused is missing.