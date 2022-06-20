Muslim girl over 16 years of age can marry: Punjab and Haryana HC

They sought protection from the court as their families are opposed to the union and had allegedly threatened them for marrying without their permission.

"Merely because the petitioners have got married against the wishes of their family members, they cannot possibly be deprived of their fundamental rights as envisaged in the Constitution of India," The single-judge bench of Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi quoted saying by India Today.

"As per Article 195 from the book 'Principles of Mohammedan Law' by Sir Dinshah Fardunji Mulla, the petitioner No. 2 (girl) being over 16 years of age is competent to enter into a contract of marriage with a person of her choice. Petitioner No.1 (boy) is stated to be more than 21 years of age. Thus, both the petitioners are of marriageable age as envisaged by Muslim Personal Law," he said.

The court further said that it "cannot shut its eyes to the fact that the apprehension of the petitioners needs to be addressed".