Muslim family from Chennai donates Rs 1.02 cr to Tirupati Balaji temple

According to reports, Abdul Ghani, a businessman and his wife Subeena Banu had developed faith in Lord Venkateswara and the couple were mpressed with impeccable pilgrim services being rendered at Tirupati and decided to donate to the TTD.

However, this is not the first time that Abdul Ghani has made a donation to the temple, as reported by the news agency IANS.

In 2020, he made a donation of a multi-dimensional tractor-mounted sprayer to spray disinfectants on temple premises during the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, he had donated an Rs.35 lakh refrigerator truck to the temple for transporting vegetables.

On Friday, Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani donated Rs 1.5 crore to Tirumala temple. After offering prayers at the temple, Ambani handed over the demand draft to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) EO AV Dharma Reddy at Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala.