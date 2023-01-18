Muslim boy threatens to kill Hindu girl if she refuses to marry him, propagandists twists the facts

Indore, Jan 18: In a classic case of twisting facts to suit theories, several Hindumisic users on social media spread a fake news of a Muslim youth of being beaten up by a right-wing group for talking to a Hindu girl. However, it has turned out that there was no religious angle to the issue and the youth in question was arrested for threatening a girl to marry her.

Propagandists tried to spread fake news about a Muslim youth being beaten up by a "group of extremists" for talking to a Hindu girl.

According to a report in OpIndia, HindutvaWatch posted a thread on Twitter accusing a "group of extremists" of assaulting a Muslim youth."A Muslim student, who is doing Masters in Computer Science was talking to a girl about books when a group of extremists took him aside, slapped & brutally thrashed him with canes," it said and shared the clip. It claimed that the incident occurred in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh.

It then shared an FIR copy where it was said that the boy was attacked on January 3. He was abused and assaulted for meeting a girl. Interestingly, there was no mention of Hindus beating him. Yet the Twitter handle tried to give a communal angle to the story saying that the boy was attacked over religious identity.

It was then used by Ashok Swain to target the Indian government. He shared the clip and wrote, "A Muslim student, doing Masters in Computer Science is being brutally beaten up by a Hindu Supremacist vigilante group for talking to a Hindu girl in MP, India. [sic]"

The Truth

A report published two week ago gives a clear picture of the incident. Shehbaz allegedly pulled the hands of B.com studying girl outside a cyber cafe and he threatened to kill her and her parents if she refuses to marry him, Dainik Bhaskar reported. She then went to her village and told about the incident. Then, a case was filed.

Going by the complaint, the victim had gone to a cyber cafe and when she was coming out he pulled her hand. He threatened her to kill her. However, a crowd gathered around them out of which a few were from Hindu Jagran Manch who came to her help.

A case has been filed against the boy under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

This is how propagandists tried to twists the facts to suit their theories.