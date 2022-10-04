Musk-Zelensky in Twitter spat over Russia-Ukraine peace plan

"Ukraine-Russia Peace: Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is the will of the people, Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev's mistake), Water supply to Crimea assured, Ukraine remains neutral," Musk wrote with a yes or no poll.

This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end. Just a question of how many die before then, he also wrote.

Zelensky on his part replied with his own poll and said, 'which Elon Musk do you like more? The one who supports Ukraine or one who supports Russia. I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world," Musk said in his reply.

Musk however received a massive backlash. President of Lithuania Gitanas Nausėda said, "dear @elonmusk, when someone tries to steal the wheels of your Tesla, it doesn't make them the legal owner of the car or of the wheels. Even though they claim both voted in favor of it. Just saying."