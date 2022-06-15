Murder of liquor merchants: Two sharp shooters from Lawrence Bishnoi gang to be quizzed

Gurugram, Jun 14: Two sharp shooters from the infamous Lawrence Bishnoi gang were taken on production warrant from Sonepat police to be quizzed in Thakran brothers murder case, police here said on Tuesday.

Police has taken them on three days remand after producing them in a city court today. Identified as Manish alias Sunny Kakraan and Atul alias Atul alias Mota, the duo carry a bounty of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads announced by Uttar Pradesh police.