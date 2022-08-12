New Delhi, Aug 12: A 25-year-old hotel management student was stabbed to death in full public view in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar area. The entire incident which took place on Thursday night was caught on on a CCTV camera, footage from which was shared widely on social media. The deceased has been identified as Mayank.
Police had received a call on Thursday about stabbing of a man near gate number 3 of Begumpur's DDA Market, a senior police officer said. The man was rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, from where police found that the injured was one Mayank Panwar, a resident of Shahpur Jat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.