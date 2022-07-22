Munroe Island: A sinking land that gets Instagram likes but is forgotten in reality

Located at the confluence of Ashtamudi Lake and the Kallada River, in Kollam district, this cluster of eight islands have become familiar to many as it regularly gets featured in the social media posts of travel enthusiasts. It is famous for its canal boat rides, the breath-taking scenery of its naturally formed mangroves, short bridges and perfectly symbolises Kerala being God's own country. The island is named after colonel John Munroe, a popular administrator of the erstwhile Travancore state who was lauded for his efforts in reclaiming the land in the delta. The serenity of the place is the primary attraction for tourists who come from far and wide, most often in the hope of getting that perfect dreamy picture for their Instagram page.

However, when one goes a little farther into the island and starts exploring the narrow canal ways, the realisation almost dawns upon immediately that it is not the tranquility but an eerie silence that has engulfed the place. The rose-tinted glasses fall off soon and what becomes apparent are the houses or rather what remains of those structures. The area does not have a single house that is not dilapidated. The walls are damp and there is no sign of life in many. There are coconut trees everywhere indicating there used to be huge coconut farms in the area. Now the trees are rotting and the island has a peculiar stench which feels out of place for an area that outwardly looked so beautiful. The residents of the place have a resigned look on their faces perhaps indicating that they have accepted their helplessness to fight the vagaries of nature.