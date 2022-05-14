Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal orders probe in Mundka fire tragedy, Rs 10 lakh ex gratia for kin of deceased

ar

The death toll in the Mundka inferno may further increase as search operation teams have found more charred remains from the second floor of the ill-fated four-storey building.

At least 27 people were killed and 12 injured as a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building in outer Delhi's Mundka on Friday, police said.

Soon after the incident yesterday, Kejriwal said that he is in constant touch with the officers as the firemen tried to douse the fire.

"Shocked and pained to know abt this tragic incident. I am constantly in touch wid officers. Our brave firemen are trying their best to control the fire and save lives. God bless all," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The fire started from the first floor that houses the office of a CCTV cameras and router manufacturing and assembling company, they said, adding more than 30 fire tenders were pressed into service.

The owners of the company -- Harish Goel and Varun Goel -- have been detained, police said, adding the building-owner has been identified as Manish Lakra. They said Lakra lives on the top floor, and an FIR is being registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The police said at least 27 people were killed and 12 injured in the fire incident. They did not, however, specify other details like the gender or the age of the deceased.

According to the police, a call about the fire was received at 4.45 pm following which they immediately reached the building location, near metro pillar number 5.45. Police officials broke the windows of the building to rescue people, they said, adding the injured are admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

During initial enquiry, the police found that the four-storey building was used for providing office spaces to companies. Over 50 employees of the company whose office was located on the first floor were rescued while 27 bodies have been found, they said. Some ambulances were also made available at the spot to provide immediate medical assistance to the rescued victims. There also traffic jams in the area due to the fire. The blaze was "doused" around 11 pm, but cooling operations were underway, a senior fire department official said.