Mumbai wakes up to rains: Watch images and video

Mumbai, Apr 21: Mumbaikars woke up to a cloudy morning on Thursday April 21. This was followed by light showers which gave the residents the much needed relief from the scorching heat.

Nowcast warning at 0700Hrs 21/04: Thunderstorrms with lightning & light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isol places in districts of Palghar,Nasik,Dhule,Nandurbar next 3-4hrs. Take precautions while moving out. -IMD MUMBAI, K S Hosalikar, Head-IMD Pune,

India Meteorological Department said in a tweet.

He further said that the minimum temperature in Colaba was 26.5 degree Celsius while in Santacruz it was 26.1 degree Celsius. Both areas witnessed trace rainfall.

. .

Many on Twitter shared images and videos of the rains and said that it was lovely to wake up to such weather.