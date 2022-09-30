Mumbai to Gandhinagar: PM Modi flags off swanky Vande Bharat train, takes a ride too! (Pics Inside)

The prime minister waved a green flag to the metro train at Kalupur railway station. With this, the 21-km corridor of the project between Thaltej and Vastral with 17 stations became operational. This corridor has a 6.6 km underground section with four stations, the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) said in a release.

The much awaited experience of High end Vande Bharat Express travel from Gandhinagar Capital - to the Mumbai Central shall be available to one and all with effect from October 1st.

The new Vande Bharat train with 16 coaches will run between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar Capital stations 6 days a week, except on Sundays.

Ticket price: Passengers will have to pay Rs 2,505 in its executive class and Rs 1,385 to travel in its chair class