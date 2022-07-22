Mumbai to Ahmedabad Akasa Air flight booking, launch date, route, ticket price - all you need to know

Praveen Iyer, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, "We kick-start operations with flights between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, with the brand-new Boeing 737 Max aircraft." "We will adopt a phased approach to support our network expansion plans, progressively connecting more cities, as we add two aircraft to our fleet each month, in our first year," he added.

It has opened ticket sales on 28 weekly flights which it will be operating on Mumbai-Ahmedabad route from August 7.

Ticket price:

The first flight takes off from Mumbai to Ahmedabad on August 7 at 10:05 am. The price of a one-way ticket is Rs 4,052 which includes taxes and CUTE fees.

The second flight from the same place leaves at 2:05 pm and a single ticket is priced at Rs 3,948.