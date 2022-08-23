"But... But I don't feel it's a good match. Sorry to tell that," the message said. The post has garnered over 8,600 likes by the time this story went for publishing.

. .

The intelligence of the meme creator has been hailed by netizens. In fact, Sima Taparia has praised the admin of the social media page.

"Hilarious...spot on humour with awareness message," a user wrote with an emoji "expressing pride and joy." "Ommmggg wow," remarked a third.

Mumbai Police has often earned laurels for its occasional dashes of humour. Considered among the friendliest police force on social media, their cheerful and cheeky lingo-banter has evoked many likes and thumps, comments and retweets, from its followers on internet.