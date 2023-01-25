Mumbai Police penalise 2,568 motorists during special drive

Thousands of policemen from the city's 93 police stations were led by five additional commissioners and several senior officers during the combing operations that also saw the arrest of 100 persons facing non-bailable warrants, he said.

Action was taken in 139 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, while swords and other sharp weapons were recovered from 41 places, said the official. Police teams raided 70 places, including gambling dens, over the alleged sale of liquor in violation of norms.

They arrested 42 people who had been barred from entering the city limits. As many as 7,406 vehicles were checked during the drive and 2,568 motorists were penalised for traffic violations.

Five were found to be driving under the influence of alcohol, said the official.

The police searched 844 hotels, lodges and similar places during the drive. They also fined 341 illegal hawkers, he added.

with PTI inputs